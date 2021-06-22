Open Innovation: synergy between Divella and the University of Bari

Francesco Divella: “We joined this initiative with great enthusiasm with the students of the University of Bari and the Polytechnic who have provided with their enthusiasm and their fresh minds interesting insights on a topic that is very important to us, such as sustainability”.

Give students the opportunity to have a direct experience in the world of work, addressing concrete innovation proposals of companies. This is the challenge that F. Divella SpA accepted by joining the "Orsù Innovation Lab" initiative, a laboratory of transversal skills of the University of Bari that allowed students to express creativity and motivation, as the main ingredients to manage innovative processes in a four-month course during which the same students constantly interacted with one of the leading pasta production companies in Italy. A virtuous exchange that has generated empathy between company and students through the involvement of important players in alternative and sustainable mobility at national level and with cooperative companies that work in the field of sustainable tourism.

Using an alternative approach based on design Thinking, the Rutiglianese company also got involved and from this challenge a project emerged that translated into application solutions on eco-friendly mobility starting from a traditional sector such as that of pasta and the wheat pasta supply chain.

"We have joined this initiative with great enthusiasm with the students of the University of Bari and of the Polytechnic - said Francesco Divella, marketing manager of F. Divella SpA - who have provided with their enthusiasm and their fresh mind interesting insights on a a very important topic for us such as sustainability. It was an opportunity to get to know the “fantastic world of pasta production” (as the students defined it) but also to understand the practical difficulties that clash with, for example, the production needs of companies. This activity demonstrates the Divella company's attention - concluded Francesco Divella - towards the new generations and the importance of a virtuous dialogue between companies and the world of universities and research based on positive cross-contamination".

The results of the work carried out (coordinated by Professor Mario Carrassi of the Department of Economics and Finance with the collaboration of Professor Michele D'assisti, Delegate of the Rector of the Polytechnic of Bari for sustainability) were presented during an online event by teams composed of by students of the University and Polytechnic of Bari.