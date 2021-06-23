Nestlé: Diversity & Inclusion policies at the heart of the Group's philosophy

Diversity & Inclusion policies represent the pillar of Nestlé's philosophy, as evidenced by the support for the United Nations Free & Equal Standards of Conduct for Business to combat discrimination against LGBT + people. Furthermore, last year the Group launched a new policy against discrimination, violence and harassment in the workplace, as well as a new system for reporting behavior and facts contrary to compliance, called Speak Up.

"Nestlé is convinced that diversity constitutes an important added value for the growth of the company and its people and, in this perspective, works to encourage its employees to play an active role in promoting inclusion in every social context", communicates a press release. The initiatives undertaken by the LGBT + and Gender Balance communities, two of the company's Emotional Communities, or groups of colleagues who share their experiences and work on projects linked to their interests and identities, fit into this direction. For example, the two communities have launched training to promote inclusive communication in the company and several other programs are active to raise awareness of the importance of inclusion and respect for people, regardless of their identity.

"We at Nestlé have always welcomed diversity with an inclusive spirit, offering equal opportunities to all our employees and fostering a culture based on respect and openness to others", said Giacomo Piantoni, Human Resources Director of the Nestlé Group Italy. “Diversity & Inclusion policies are at the heart of our corporate strategy, as evidenced by our worldwide policy in support of parents which recognizes the existence of different types of families and parental role equality, which cannot be defined solely by gender. I am convinced that, as a company, we have the responsibility and the opportunity to play a key role in promoting cultural change and launching a message of openness to diversity, to move more and more towards a society where people can finally be free to express themselves and their own identity".