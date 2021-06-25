The 4th Forum on the EU rice sector was held yesterday

Eight problems that risk jeopardizing the future of European rice fields, but also as many solutions that will be submitted to Brussels: from the forthcoming expiry of the safeguard clause and its not easy application, to the boom in imports of rice into Europe, especially packaged rice , from the lack of reciprocity from the environmental and social point of view of products from third countries, from the need for funds to promote European rice up to mandatory origin labeling. These are those addressed today by the "4th Forum on the EU rice sector" organized remotely by Ente Nazionale Risi with the collaboration of the Ministry of Agriculture and the Italian rice sector (see also EFA News) .

The representatives of producers and processors (in the presence of the representatives of the competent ministries of the 8 countries in which rice is grown, together with the sector managers of the Italian Regions concerned), not only discussed it, but also proposed solutions to the European institutions who are responsible for making decisions.

According to the president of the National Rice Authority Paolo Carrà “the 4th Forum was further proof of how the European rice sector is synonymous with seriousness, cohesion and concreteness. The results of the Forum are fundamental for the future of this sector, which is strategic in many aspects including the environmental ones which today have a priority importance in the future programming of the CAP.I hope that the commitment made by all will be rewarded by the operational choices by Parliament, of the Council and the European Commission, as happened in previous editions of the Forum, which made it possible to obtain the safeguard clause and a specific budget for the promotion of European rice”.

The findings of the Forum in the Document of the European rice sector attached at the bottom of this EFA News .