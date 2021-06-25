European agreement on Community Agricoltural Policy

The European institutions - Commission, Parliament and Council - have reached an overall agreement on the reform of the Community Agricultural Policy. This was announced on Twitter by EU Agriculture Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski. "It fills me with great satisfaction to be able to say that we did it - wrote the Polish politician - on some points we could have wished for a different result, but overall I think we can be happy with the agreement we have reached".

The Commissioner then hoped that the Agriculture and Fisheries Council would approve the agreement at its meeting on Monday and Tuesday in Luxembourg. "Today's agreement initiates a real change towards a greener and fairer CAP: we will dedicate more agricultural land to biodiversity, we will reward farmers who do what they can for the climate and nature, and more funds will flow to small farms. it's perfect, but it's still a big step in the right direction", comments European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans.

"With the agreement on national strategic plans, we are moving towards the reform of the CAP to allow the planning of investments in Italian farms for an expenditure of about 50 billion between now and 2027", commented the president of Coldiretti Ettore Prandini.