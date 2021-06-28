Sebastian Wöll is the new ambassador of classic Chianti in Germany

Sebastian Wöll of Feinkost Käfer in Munich has been appointed ambassador of classic Chianti in Germany, after having passed a complex selection process, which developed through three tests: online exam, blind tasting and final interview. In September 2020, some wine professionals from all over Germany were invited to take an online exam to assess their knowledge of the Chianti Classico appellation, its production area and its wines. The eight candidates who obtained the highest score in the online test were then invited to participate in the final which was held in Munich on June 23, to take a blind tasting exam in front of a special jury made up of the ambassador to honorem of Chianti Classico Jens Priewe, by the Chianti Classico expert journalist Steffen Maus, and by the president of the Chianti Classico wine consortium, Giovanni Manetti .

After having evaluated four wines blindly, the three most voted, they were invited to the final test: an oral exam to evaluate their knowledge of the territory and the ability to communicate their passion and enthusiasm for the appellation of the Black Rooster. The jury, conferred the title of ambassador of classic Chianti in Germany to Sebastian Wöll during a gala dinner held in one of Munich's Michelin-starred Der Schwarzreiter restaurants.

As ambassador of Chianti Classico, Sebastian Wöll will spend a week in Tuscany in 2022 to participate in the Chianti Classico Collection event in Florence and visit the territory and the Black Rooster companies. He will also receive the support of the consortium to carry out educational activities on the German market. “By presiding over the international wine markets every year, we realized how much knowledge and affection there is towards our labels from an expert and qualified public”, says Manetti. "We wanted to give credit to these professionals and at the same time legitimize them to raise the flag of the Black Rooster in their reference markets through a project dedicated to them, in the hope that in the coming years the team of Ambassadors will become more and more numerous" .

Sebastian Wöll returned to his hometown Munich in 2019 after years of experience in the international wine trade. He is currently in charge of the wine portfolio for one of Munich's leading retailers: Feinkost Käfer, which brand, founded in 1930, manages several delicatessen shops, restaurants and catering businesses. In addition to his passion for the wine business, Sebastian has attended several wine training programs. After completing the master in International Vintage, he obtained his Wset (Wine & Spirit Education Trust) Diploma and also became the Italian Wine Ambassador of the Vinitaly International Academy (Via). Sebastian then participated as a judge in several competitions and is himself an educator, as he holds both the Wset certificate and that of Italian Wine Educator. In addition to wine, Sebastian has an interest in foreign languages and speaks German, English, Italian, French, Spanish and Mandarin.