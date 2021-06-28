Assobirra: Alfredo Pratolongo is the new president

Antonio Catalani, Matteo Minelli and Federico Sannella appointed as vice-presidents. Andrea Bagnolini confirmed general manager.

Alfredo Pratolongo is the new President of AssoBirra, the Italian Association of Brewers and Malters which takes care of the representation, within Confindustria and Federalimentare, of the major companies that produce and market beer and malt in Italy. Together with him, the Assembly of AssoBirra unanimously elected the three Vice Presidents, in the persons of Antonio Catalani, representing the malt producers with responsibility for Raw Materials and related Supply Chains, Matteo Minelli representing the craft breweries with responsibility for Internationalization and Associative Development, and Federico Sannella representing the large breweries with responsibility for Ecological Transition and Sustainability.



Pratolongo succeeds Michele Cason (Malteria Saplo) who remains in the Bodies of AssoBirra as Past President, while Andrea Bagnolini has been confirmed as Director General of the Association.



Born in Milan, Alfredo Pratolongo has been Director of Communications and Institutional Affairs of Heineken Italia since 2005, since 2017 he has been Vice President of AssoBirra and is President of the Birra Moretti Foundation, a non-profit organization with the institutional aim of improving the culture of beer in Italy. After graduating from Bocconi University, he attended Harvard Business School and IMD. He has developed a professional path in the field of communication and institutional relations, operating in primary communication agencies, Italian companies such as Replay and multinationals such as McDonald's Italia.



Antonio Catalani, originally from Melfi (PZ), specialized in brewing technology at the UCL in Leuven in Belgium. Since 1984 he has been working at the Malteria Agroalimentare Sud - Italmalt plant in Melfi, part of the Adriatica SpA Group, where he currently holds the position of General Manager. Vice President of the Food Section of Confindustria Basilicata and until 2019 Vice President of the CLB - Lucano Bioeconomy Cluster.



Born in Gualdo Tadino (PG), Matteo Minelli is an entrepreneur in the renewable, agri-food and construction sectors. Chief Executive Officer of Ecosuntek SpA , a company listed on AIM-Italy since 2014, in 2012 he founded Matteo Minelli Agricola today Birra Flea Società Agricola . Since 2016 he has been a member of the National Council of Young Entrepreneurs of Federalimentare and of the Steering Committee of the Cassa di Risparmio di Perugia Foundation , he is Past President of the Eugubino - Gualdese Territorial Section and member of the General Council of Confindustria Umbria.



Finally, Federico Sannella, from Rome, has been Director of External Relations and Institutional Affairs since 2007 of Birra Peroni Srl , part of the Asahi Europe & International Group. He has held roles of increasing responsibility in the past in British American Tobacco Italy and Philips Lighting between Rome and Paris. In 2020 he was reconfirmed as President of the Food Section of Unindustria, he is a member of the Board of Directors of AFDB - Beverage Distributors Training Association and member of the Administrative Body of the Special Agro Chamber Company of the Rome Chamber of Commerce.