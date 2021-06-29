illycaffè opens a flagship store in hometown Trieste

illycaffè has opened its second directly managed store in its hometown, Trieste. A café located in the center of the city, spread over 305 square meters divided between the ground floor of the historic Palazzo Berlam and the outdoor area overlooking the Grand Canal and the city banks.

The iconic elements of the illy identity, blend with the historical ones of the venue, expertly recovered to return to the city an important moment of its past, enhanced in a contemporary key.

“I am particularly proud of the opening of this illy café – says Massimiliano Pogliani, CEO of illycaffè – the second in Italy after the last lockdown. Trieste is the city that gave birth to illycaffè, to which we are happy to return, also thanks to the collaboration with Generali, a place of historical significance that celebrates and enhances it. And we do it at a time when people are returning to go out and frequent bars and restaurants, sending a signal of positivity and a newfound desire for sociability, confirming to the whole world of public establishments that this is really the time to leave“.

In Italy, between illy Caffè and illy shop, there are 37 places (10 directly managed and 27 franchised).