Nestlé Waters aims for a positive water impact

Nestlé Waters will expand current initiatives to manage water resources sustainably, strengthen partnerships with partners to identify and support local-scale solutions designed to help restore ecosystems in the areas around each of Nestlé's 48 production sites Waters, which is present in Italy with the Sanpellegrino Group. Starting in 2025, these areas will help nature retain more water than the company uses in its operations. The new initiative leverages the company's commitment in 2017 to obtain certification of all of its Waters segment plants to the Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) standard by 2025. This standard requires users to understand and act collectively to address the difficulties related to water resources.

In Italy, Sanpellegrino has already certified the Ruspino plant in San Pellegrino Terme (Bg) where S.Pellegrino water is bottled and plans to certify the Acqua Panna production site in Scarperia (Fi) and that of Levissima in Cepina Valdisotto (So ) in 2022. In 2023 it will be the turn of the San Giorgio in Bosco (Pd) plant. Nestlé will leverage its expertise to advance the regeneration of local hydrological cycles by implementing more than 100 projects for its 48 production sites by 2025. These new and measurable initiatives will support better water management and water infrastructure.

Nestlé will invest CHF120 million (US $ 130 million) to support the implementation of over 100 projects. Climate change, increased water consumption, increasing urbanization and damaged infrastructure are among the factors contributing to the deterioration of the natural hydrological cycle. These are trends that interfere with the predictability of precipitation and the availability of clean water. In addition, rising temperatures and more extreme weather conditions are increasing the frequency of floods and droughts.

Nestlé's work will be tailored to specific areas, needs and issues and will take a broader approach, not limited to its operations alone. The company will work with local users, communities, partners and global experts to identify, develop and carry out specific projects to address these challenges. As a founding member of the 2030 Water Resources Group (2030 Wrg), Nestlé has worked in the past with leaders and professionals from the public, private and civil society sectors to design solutions for sustainable water management. The company will leverage the experience and expertise gained from 2030 WRG, as well as many other partnerships, to realize its more than 100 water conservation projects.

All projects will be measurable using the World Resources Institute's Volumetric Water Benefit Accounting (Vwba) methodology, which ensures consistency in the analysis of water management activities and helps ensure that these activities are aimed at addressing shared current and future challenges. in the field. With this methodology, a newly created external committee will analyze the relevance and sustainability of the projects and give feedback on their contribution to addressing local challenges and opportunities. Nestlé Waters will communicate in full transparency the use of water in each of its production sites and the contribution of its projects to the territory.