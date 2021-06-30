Italy takes sides in defense of balsamic vinegar

The balsamic vinegar of Modena is an identity heritage to be protected. It is a national strategic issue for the defense of Made in Italy. The deputy Benedetta Fiorini, secretary of the Commission for Productive Activities, Trade and Tourism, and the Undersecretary for Agricultural, Food and Forestry Policies Gianmarco Centinaio reiterated this in Modena in the office of Consortium. The two politicians met with the presidents of the Consortium for the protection of balsamic vinegar of Modena PGI, Mariangela Grosoli, and of the Consortium for the protection of traditional balsamic vinegar of Modena pdo, Enrico Corsini, who reminded them of the economic value that this sector covers: 1 billion euros in 2020, of which 300 million only for exports to the USA. The most pressing issue on the table is Slovenia's request to approve a GI balsamic vinegar, on which the European Commission is due to comment shortly.

To the microphones of EFA News, Undersecretary Centinaio and the presidents of the consortia explain the reasons that are pushing Italy to block this dangerous European precedent.

Watch the video :



