International Olive Council and FAO sign agreement

Recognized the important role that the two institutions play in the development of the sector. Drafted a collaboration agreement signed by Abdellatif Ghedira, executive director of the IOC, and Mohammed Manssouri, director of the FAO Investment Center

As defined in the objectives of both institutions, the role of the International Olive Council (Coi) and FAO is complementary and crucial for:

- guarantee food safety by establishing harmonized legislation at international level that protects consumers and producers;

- make the olive sector more productive and sustainable, promoting technical cooperation and technology transfer, and supporting research and development initiatives, both in the sectors of olive genetic sources and olive growing, olive oil technology and the environment;

- reduce rural poverty by promoting the consumption of olive products, disseminating information on the olive economy and improving the business climate for investment;

- enable olive farming systems that are inclusive and efficient, promoting environmental conservation and sustainable production, sharing data, knowledge and skills relating to the value of the olive;

- increase the resilience of the olive sector, encouraging the exchange of information and experiences in the phytosanitary field of olive growing and on the conservation of the genetic sources of the olive tree.

Formalizing this relationship through a Memorandum of Understanding is a mere formality that strengthens an already long-standing cooperation relationship, establishing the terms and conditions for collaboration aimed at developing, promoting and strengthening joint activities to support a more efficient and sustainable.

These actions aim, inter alia, at:

- develop a program of activities to increase the capacities of institutional and private operators along the entire value chain; and raise awareness among interested parties about the quality of olive oil;

- exploit the knowledge and skills of the IOC and the FAO on plant protection, in particular on the defense against Xylella fastidiosa, to provide coordinated messages on the subject to members of both institutions;

- exploit the knowledge and skills of the Coi and Fao on genetic resources to plan and implement activities related to the identification, conservation and use of olive genetic resources in collaboration with the member countries of both institutions;

- collect and disseminate clear and accurate information and statistics on the olive and olive oil supply chain and markets.

The implementation of these actions will allow us to:

- sharing and disseminating knowledge on new trends and drivers that can have an impact on the development of the olive sector;

- develop teaching material, training and awareness-raising activities on the quality of olive oil and sustainable production practices;

- promote technical collaboration to support political dialogue in the olive oil sector.

"The formalization of this relationship through a Memorandum of Understanding allows us to frame the scope of our long-standing relationship", said the executive director of the Coi Abdellatif Ghedira, signatory of the document together with Mohammed Manssouri, director of the Investment Center of the FAO. "It defines the terms and conditions of collaboration so that joint activities can be developed, promoted and strengthened to support a more efficient and sustainable olive sector."

The Memorandum is a first step in what is hoped to be a very fruitful and lasting relationship, the two declare, to strengthen and energize the olive sector around the world. The document was signed during the plenary meeting of the 113th session of the members of the IOC.