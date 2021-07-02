Over than 44% of Italians are increasingly aware of sustainability

Sap announces the results of the survey made together with Qualtrics to understand the perception of Italians on sustainability. The research was designed to acquire data and information to help businesses define their strategies in this field. It seems the level of consciousness of people is mostly high with more than 44% of the participants of the study considers sustainability a highly important topic. The research mainly focused on purchasing behavior and on perceptions of consumers in five different fields; food, automotives, fashion, utilities and public transport, and analyzed specific elements such as transparency, knowledge of strategies and initiatives, the willingness to pay more for sustainable products and be part of a community.

In the food industry, 48% of the interviewed would choose with better probability a food product brand recognized as sustainable while 45% considers important for brands to focus on a sustainable supplying because they feel that in this way, the environment will be respected. In conclusion, 56% wishes to monitor the carbon footprint of food companies, while 24% allegedly already does.

Carlos Dìaz, Chief Sustainability Officer, Svp Sap Emea South, stated: "To combine the interest people show for sustainable practices, brands need to combine three indicators: what clients request in terms of sustainability and what they’re willing to pay; economic information, key to creating investments and profitability; last but not least, the measurement of data on sustainability of their activities with emissions of type 1,2, and 3 and standard conformity. Only so businesses are able to comprehend their clients’ standards, which actions are best to satisfy and the impact of their green profile on their products on the market".

This information shows that transparency is essential when dealing with improving brands’ image. The inclusion of information on sustainable provenience of food in labeling in an important competitive advantage. In particular, in the food field consumers are acknowledging what the supplying damages the environment and therefore better transparency of the food supply chain can be fundamental to attain loyal clients.

"The desire to decrease food waste and enter a circular economy was already pressuring many businesses to include sustainability in their main enterprises, but the pandemic has made an interconnected world emerge, in which people, relationships, and resources can unite to solve the hardest challenges of this plane", Emmanuel Raptopoulos, Sap Italia’s Ad stated. "And in this new world, sustainable and smart corporations are not only trying to create new models of business for the long term growth and focusing on sustainability to please new green consumers. In our role as progressists, we want to make an economic impact, environmentalist and social in Italy, collaborating with clients and partners, offering solutions and services that satisfy challenges and the sustainable opportunities of enterprises and setting an example through our programs and sustainable programs".

In the food industry, 68% of consumers states to be open to paying more for green products as long as the price difference is negligible. Against an 18% which would choose the better price; for this segment the fact that a brand is sustainable isn’t relevant at all. 53% of participants of the survey would be interested in joining a network or a food community to promote the recycling of products or of sustainable groceries, even though only 8% is already involved. 77% of consumers would rather join a community that rewards the purchase of sustainable products than joining a loyalty program made for multiple purchases.