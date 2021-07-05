Syngenta, offered for 10 billion on the Shanghai stock exchange

Syngenta, one of the world's leading agro-industry companies, aims to raise $ 10 billion in its public offering on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, in what could be the largest listing of the year in the world. This was confirmed by its parent company ChemChina, a Chinese public company operating in the chemical industry sector, in the prospectus filed with the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

The company said its listing application has been approved and it will issue up to 2.79 billion shares.

Syngenta is a Swiss giant in the agro-industry sector, specializing in the production of technical means for agriculture and in activities in the field of seeds. It was bought in 2017 for $ 43 billion by ChemChina, which in the meantime has merged with Sinochem, creating a $ 150 billion petrochemical holding.