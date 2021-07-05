Conference on "Review of the agri-food promotion policy"

The conference on the review of the EU agricultural product promotion policy organized by the European Commission will be held on 12 and 13 July 2021. The conference is part of a broad consultation process, which will gather the views of stakeholders and civil society on the impact of the different policy options considered as part of the review. The process includes an open public consultation, launched on March 31, 2021, in which respondents are asked a series of questions regarding the policy review. Through their responses, respondents will feed into the impact assessment and will be able to contribute to the formulation of new legislative proposals.

Both the conference and the wider consultation process will focus on how promotion policy improves the competitiveness of the EU agricultural sector while contributing to EU policy priorities, in particular the 'Farm to Fork' strategy and the "Europe beating cancer" plan.

To participate you need to register at the following link: https://agri-food-promotion.eu/signup