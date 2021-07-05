Andriani among the best companies for management performance and financial reliability

Friday 2 July, in the setting of the Aragonese castle of Taranto and in the presence of the mayor Rinaldo Melucci and Michele Emiliano, president of the Puglia region, Andriani SpA benefit company was awarded among the 90 excellences of Puglia, Basilicata and Molise, during the presentation of the annual survey on the entrepreneurial fabric of southern Italy conducted on 50 thousand financial statements by the quarterly Industria Felix Magazine, as a supplement to Il Sole 24 Ore, and the study office of the Cerved rating agency. For the company from Gravina this is an important honor, awarded to it for the third consecutive year. Active since 2009 in both the Italian and international food sector, Andriani has integrated innovation and sustainability into its strategy, aiming both at the well-being of people, to satisfy a differentiated demand of consumers attentive to product and process innovation, and to the social one, environmental and economic.

A way of operating that has allowed it to establish itself on the market with constant growth also in terms of turnover, which went from 33 million euros in 2015 to 78.3 million in 2020. The data in the report emphasized an increase in revenues (+ 2%) and employees (+ 6.8%) in Puglia in the pre-Covid phase. The province that recorded the greatest growth in turnover is Bari with 27 billion, in addition to having the largest number of employees (172 thousand) and the best regional growth performance, with + 9.1% compared to the previous year.

On the occasion of the award, associated with the Green parchment in recognition of the commitment to sustainable development, Domenico Mazzilli, general manager of Andriani SpA benefit company, declared: "We want our growth to continue to be virtuous, responsible, transparent and sustainable. We have chosen to become a benefit company because our business strategy is strongly oriented towards the common benefit and social, environmental and economic well-being. We are convinced that great results can only be obtained by acting together, in a cohesive way and through concrete actions, creating a system starting from our territory. The performance data of our company prove us right and receiving this prestigious award for the third time gratifies us and confirms that the direction taken is the right one".