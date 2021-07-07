Does Dufry want to buy Autogrill?

Brilliant Autogrill in Piazza Affari this morning after the rumors relaunched by the financial newspaper Mf on a possible aggregation or sale to the Swiss company Dufry. Rumors denied by the company. "While reiterating that it is always open to evaluating any opportunity that the market may offer to achieve its strategic objectives" - reads a note - "to date, no hypothesis of extraordinary transactions is being examined by the board of directors".

A possible deal with Dufry, according to Equita analysts, "would be in line with the idea of Edizione", the holding company of the Benetton family which controls 50.1% of Autogrill's capital and which would have approximately 17% in the hypothetical new post-merger reality, "to dilute into a larger group in the medium term".