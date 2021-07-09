Barilla chooses GTS for intermodal transport by rail

Barilla invests in intermodal rail transport and chooses GTS as a partner. New intermodal rail transport has been activated by Barilla for the sustainable movement of its products throughout Italy, the result of an exclusive agreement with the operator Gts, active in the intermodal transport of goods. The agreement allows about 110,000 tons of the various types of products marketed to travel on trains, rather than by road: pasta, sauces, pesto and baked goods. This will make it possible to manage a flow of about 6,000 transports per year, with an average reduction of CO 2 emissions by about 60% (equal to 6,000 tons of CO 2 less) compared to road transport and a cut of approximately 6,000 trucks, thus ensuring greater road safety and organizational efficiency. This is a maneuver that has already been applied in other countries where the Barilla brand operates, such as Sweden and Germany.

In 2019, the Group transported over 100,000 tons of wheat (durum and soft) by train, a CO 2 saving of more than 70% compared to road transport. For several years, Barilla has been promoting solutions with a reduced environmental impact in the transport of raw materials and finished products. In Sweden and Germany, the group has increased the share of products that travel by train. In Italy, it has introduced transport solutions for finished products with means powered by LNG (liquid methane gas) and for years it has been at the forefront with several projects related to the rail transport of raw grain materials. In 2019 alone, Barilla transported over 100,000 tons of wheat (durum and soft) on trains, generating a CO 2 saving of over 70% compared to road transport. An example of this is the section of the Ravenna - Parma wheat train, inaugurated in 2015, which transports durum wheat directly into the Parma plant.