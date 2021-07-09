Prosecco: the Italian market is worth 2 billion euros

There are over 620 million bottles produced by the three Prosecco DOPs; of these, 370 million are exported. Overall, the most famous tricolor sparkling market in the world is worth 2 billion euros in annual turnover, of which one billion abroad (2020), the equivalent of 16% of total Italian exports. Numbers, the Italian Wines Union (UIV) notes regarding the story linked to the Croatian "Prosek", which demonstrate how the Prosecco system is the flag of our wine in the world, and its protection represents a guarantee not only for the denomination but for the whole made in Italy enological. For this reason, UIV shares today's announcement by the Minister of Agricultural Policies, Stefano Patuanelli, that he has taken action at the European Commission in formal opposition to the application for registration of traditional mention of the Croatian product.

For the UIV Secretary General, Paolo Castelletti: "The European legislation is clear: traditional terms names, such as 'Prosek', homonyms of European PDO / PGI names that could mislead the consumer about the nature, cannot be recognized, the quality or true origin of the product. It is worrying that this attempt will take place while the European Commission itself is negotiating a free trade agreement with Australia, asking for the ban on Australian Prosecco, after having struggled to obtain protection in other agreements”.