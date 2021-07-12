Virosac conquers Rapid

Food storage: Virosac, an Italian company from Pederobba (TV) which produces bags for garbage, curacasa and food, has acquired 100% of Rapid, a Brescia-based company that produces items for the kitchen and food storage ( aluminum rolls, film, baking paper, for home and professional use, and bags for storing food in the freezer).

The operation was managed by Orienta Capital Partners, specialized in investments in Italian SMEs through the Club Deal structure, which since 2019 has held 100% of the shares of Virosac which in 2020 exceeded 40 million euros in gross revenues.

Cesare Casagrande, Virosac's CEO, stated: "The creation of value through eco-sustainable product and process innovation are the basis of Virosac's long-term growth: these values are recognized by both consumers and our distribution partners. . With the acquisition of Rapid, the industrial group has set itself the goal of creating the new Italian hub of reference in Made in Italy freezing, which combines product quality, research, development and creation of innovative product lines with a strong eco-sustainable connotation and compostable. From today, new development and growth opportunities are opening up for distribution, consumption and human resources that will continue to be the source of wealth".