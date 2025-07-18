Guala Closures: Plant inaugurated in Scotland

Guala Closures, a manufacturer of premium and innovative closures, has officially opened its new state-of-the-art production facility in Gartcosh, Scotland. With an investment of over €60 million, this milestone marks the completion of a strategic project launched in November 2022 and scheduled for completion in April 2025, confirming Guala Closures' long-term commitment to innovation, sustainability, and proximity to key markets. The facility covers approximately 20,000 m² and will employ over 300 skilled professionals, strengthening the company's industrial presence in the United Kingdom and contributing to the local economy.

The investment represents one of the largest ever made by an Italian company in the UK and includes a contribution of over €3.5 million from Scottish Enterprise, the Scottish Government's economic development agency, a collaboration that underscores the project's importance both nationally and internationally.

"The opening of our Gartcosh facility is more than just a grand opening: it represents a clear statement of our vision for the future," said Andrea Lodetti , CEO of Guala Closures. "With this investment, we are strengthening our roots in a region of global importance, renewing our commitment to the Scotch whisky industry and setting a new standard for sustainable, high-performance packaging. The facility is designed for maximum efficiency and scalability, allowing us to optimize operations and create tangible value for our customers and the company."

Strategically located in the heart of Scotland's renowned whisky region, the Gartcosh plant is ideally positioned to serve both major global brands and small producers. With over 100 distilleries already supplied from this site, Guala Closures is now even more integrated into one of the UK's most iconic and economically significant sectors, which generated a total value of almost €7.9 billion in 2024, of which €6.2 billion came from exports.