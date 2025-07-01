Caffitaly: agreement with creditors, financial restructuring completed

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Caffitaly, a leading international player in the production and distribution of coffee capsules and machines, has completed the recapitalization and financial restructuring process with its creditors, marking the beginning of a new phase focused on the execution of the strategic plan, innovation and long-term sustainable growth. The restructuring agreement between the Company and its financial creditors...