It does not receive public funding
Editor in chief:
CLARA MOSCHINI

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram LinkedIn


Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Caffitaly: agreement with creditors, financial restructuring completed

Andrea Zocchi succeeds Massimiliano Pogliani as CEO

Caffitaly, a leading international player in the production and distribution of coffee capsules and machines, has completed the recapitalization and financial restructuring process with its creditors, marking the beginning of a new phase focused on the execution of the strategic plan, innovation and long-term sustainable growth. The restructuring agreement between the Company and its financial creditors...

lml - 51754

EFA News - European Food Agency
Similar