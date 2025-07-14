Frigomeccanica joins the Arneg Group

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Fondo Agroalimentare Italiano I, managed by Unigrains, and Fondo Cresci al Sud, financed with resources from the Development and Cohesion Fund and managed by Invitalia, have successfully sold their stakes in Frigomeccanica, a manufacturer of refrigerated equipment, furniture, and technological components for ice cream parlors, cafes, pastry shops, and retail stores. The financial terms of the transaction...