Luigi Moio new Oiv president

Satisfaction from the Unione Italiana Vini for the election of Luigi Moio to the presidency of the International Organization of Vine and Wine which took place today in Paris. For the president of Uiv, Ernesto Abbona: “With the great experience of Prof. Moio, Italian wine takes the lead of this important intergovernmental and technical-scientific organization. This is a relevant recognition for our sector, especially in this phase, which is declined simultaneously with the relaunch of the tricolor product on the markets, from the national to the foreign ones, and with the change with the new challenges to be faced, starting with that of sustainability. In congratulating us on the achievement, our congratulations also go to the Italian government for their commitment and for this result. We are confident that President Moio will be able to interpret his new position in the best possible way and we wish him a good job”.

Luigi Moio is full professor of oenology in the Department of Agriculture of the University of Naples Federico II, and producer with the Quintodecimo winery, in Irpinia. He is considered one of the greatest authorities in the world of research and science applied to wine, and already, among other things, Academician of Georgofili and of the Italian Academy of Vine and Wine, author of numerous publications including "Il Respiro del Wine”, which in a few years has become one of the world reference texts on the subject of aromas.