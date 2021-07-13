Emiliana Conserve finances itself with Unicredit

Unicredit approved an 8 million euro Sustainability Linked Minibond issued by Emiliana Conserve Società agricola Spa. The procedure, guaranteed by Sace, is finalized to support the growth of the Busseto (Parma) based firm, with particular rederence to businesses linked to the internationalization and to investments destined to the improvemnt of their own sustainability account.

The emission incentivizes the achievemnt of previously set goals of the ESG performance. It furthermore establishes a mechanism of adjustment of the fringe with considers the reduction or increase os the interest rate at the achievement or not of the target set in the sustainability clauses: the firm makes an effort, over the course of a six year long period, to reach the 100% percentages of both renewable energy sources and of tomatoes provided by Filiera Sostenibile Certificata “EMILIANA 5.0”, which includes envinronmental management checks to ensure the safety of workers as well as ensuring good social management and agronomic practices.

Emiliana Conserve was founded in 1985. All the glass-made packaging destined to the Retail market is produced in the Busseto factory, as well as semi-worked metallic drums. The firm has an 100 milllion yearly revenue, of which 50% is made up by exporting; numerous and prestigious italian and foreign brands included in their clients.