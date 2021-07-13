Italpizza is one of the first food companies symbol of Made in Italy

Study center 'ItalyPost', in partnership with the newspaper column 'L'Economia' by the newspaper 'Corriere della Sera', has published the ranking 'Imprese Top 2021' ('Top Enterprises 2021'). It's a very important indicator related to the evolution of the four italian agriculture key sectors: 'Food and Beverages, 'Engineering', 'Chemistry and Pharmacology' and 'Textiles and Clothes'. To be precise, the national analysis, ran on a million businesses has gone over the ones labeled as 'Champion' or 'Top throughout the Industry', otherwise grown constantly over the course of the last six years, achieving above-average results. The financial analysis, which outlined the 30 best labels of Food & Beverage, has then highlighted the relevance of the business organization models used in the continous search for innovation. Of the present organizations in the financial ranking, we're able to find the Modena-based ItalPizza, national leader in the production of high quality Italian pizza.

'We were very glad to acknowledge the news - states Antonio Montanini, ItalPizza's External Relations Manager - which fills us with pride and responsability regarding the enterpreneuring reality is proof of correct strategic choices made in the last few years. This further result - concludes Montanini - will be for us a new incentive for continuous progress towards innovation, internationalization, and market growth.'