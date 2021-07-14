Verallia and Zonin 1821 bet on new generations

Verallia, has decided to restart together with Zonin 1821, enhancing the many skills that are hidden among the desks of the design schools. In fact, the VDA represents a bridge that brings school and business together, to discover new talents and new points of view on food packaging in glass. Like last year, the company involved on the one hand the students of the three-year course in product design and communication of Sid (Italia design school) in Padua, on the other hand Zonin 1821, a historic Italian winery with multinational flair, which has 3 briefs proposed.

The first: the creation of an iconic glass shape for the "I Classici Zonin" line; the second: a new shape for Prosecco Zonin, both destined for the retail market. Finally, the third: a request for new forms and ideas for Renaissance rosé wine, destined for the American market and strongly characterized by the Renaissance theme. The results were works that amazed all the members of the jury with their quality and ability to think out of the box, gathered at the historic headquarters of Zonin 1821 in Gambellara in the second half of June. After a careful selection, we proceeded to establish the winning groups, awarded in the following days via the web platform.

The prize for the first brief was won by a group of students who proposed a bottle dedicated to the city of Venice, a Venetian icon of made in Italy all over the world, with the skyline of the lagoon city in relief. Elements that refer to the calli and the evocative gondolas that run through them also inspired the winning project of the brief dedicated to the new bottle of prosecco. Instead, a tribute to the city of Florence, and in particular to Brunelleschi, was reserved for the project that won the restyling of the Renaissance by Rocca Di Montemassi, the brand of the Maremma estate of Zonin 1821.

On the sidelines of the award ceremony Alessandro Bocchio, commercial and marketing director of Verallia Italia underlined: “I am always struck by the enthusiasm with which the boys respond to our requests. Knowing how to relate with pragmatism and professionalism with the world of work from the beginning, as they did, is a good sign and leads us to think that new brilliant talents will soon be able to cross the doors of our company. I was particularly pleased to see how Zonin with all his top management has taken our VDA to heart, also involving the family”.