Chef Express announces new opening plan

"We belong to a large group, with a motivated and far-sighted ownership behind us, with a long-term vision. As far as possible we have courageously confirmed some planned openings, such as for the restaurants inaugurated in the airports of Bari and Cagliari, or in the Tiburtina station. in Rome, or the Wagamama premises opened in Milan and in the Serravalle outlet. We now have a program of new openings in the stations of Naples, Rome, Turin, Florence and Palermo. And Roadhouse will open a total of 20 new premises in 2021, reaching a total number of over 200 restaurants in Italy".

Thus Cristian Biasoni, CEO of Chef Express (Cremonini Group), in an interview reported by the Radiocor agency.

"In this horrible year - continues Biasoni - the worst in the world history of catering, first of all we have put at the center the issue of safety for our employees and customers, also considering that many of our stores, especially on the motorways, have carried out a public service while remaining open even during the toughest lockdown. From a strategic point of view we have accelerated on digitization, a path started well before the pandemic to improve customer engagement and facilitate many functions, such as ordering, paying quickly, all with very functional apps".

"Or with digital kiosks to order and pay safely and quickly on the motorway. It is clear that digital apps and services cannot totally replace the physical experience, but in these circumstances they prove to be precious tools and are still needed - concludes Biasoni - to establish a solid relationship with the customer".