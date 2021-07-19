Cooperative Fisherman of Trasimeno will inaugurate a new restaurant

The Trasimeno Fishermen Cooperative was established on 23 September 1928 with the aim of improving the economic conditions and the quality of life of the fishermen members. Made up of a workforce of at least fifty people, it is the guardian of the naturalistic environment of Lake Trasimeno, in the province of Perugia: the fourth largest lake in Italy, with a fragile but at the same time magical ecosystem, in which the fishermen members live in perfect symbiosis and harmony by protecting their balance through fully sustainable fishing. Faced with its recent 90th birthday, the Cooperative has been able to relaunch and renew its capabilities, generating an induced amount of around twenty million euros.

Among the innovative projects, La Locanda dei Pescatori in Magione, a typical restaurant that will be inaugurated soon. A step away from Lake Trasimeno, where the fishermen with their boats and their nets leave at dawn and return with their catch, the new restaurant will open on July 24th. A place where the centenary experience and the typical zero-kilometer product will meet at the table. The project, which has taken shape over the years thanks to the foresight of the top management of the Cooperative, also has the merit of having finally brought the recovery of the Sant'Arcangelo jetty area with the new LED lighting and redefinition of the green area. Next to the new restaurant (with dishes directly from the network to the table) the traditional fish retail shop will also be back in operation. It will also be possible to arrive at the inn directly from the lake and dock your boat at the pier and then be able to take advantage of the take-away service of the dishes, which have all been designed and created in collaboration with the University of Perugia.

EFA News met the president of the cooperative, Valter Sembolini, who in this exclusive interview traces the history of the origins of the association and of future projects.

