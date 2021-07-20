Coprob (Italia Zuccheri): Gallerani confirmed as president

Coprob (Cooperativa Produttori Bieticoli) - national producer of 100% Italian sugar, on the market with the Italia Zuccheri brand -, after the approval of the 2020 financial statements closed with a profit of 1.38 million euros (see EFA News), announces the renewal of the entire Presidency. The first meeting of the board of directors, held on July 16, was an opportunity to confirm the role of chairman Claudio Gallerani, in addition to those of Piero Cavrini and Giovanni Tamburini, as vice chairmen, and director Luigi Maccaferri.

“I thank the shareholders and the renewed board of directors - Gallerani affirms with satisfaction-, for the confirmed trust that has been placed in us for the next three years at the helm of the Cooperative. We are proud to be able to affirm that today our beet-sugar supply chain is recognized as the most innovative in Europe”. The first commitment of the new executive is the sugar campaign which has just opened its doors with organic beets on July 16 in Minerbio and which starts today July 20, for the first time, in Pontelongo. A total of 28,500 hectares were sown, of which 2,100 were organic, spread over seven regions.