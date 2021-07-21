Dalterfood closes 2020 growing

DalterFood, one of the main producers and exporters of Parmigiano Reggiano, in 2020 recorded a 2.8% increase in consolidated turnover, which exceeded 111 million euros.

"We are satisfied with the results obtained in 2020 and how we were able to react to such an unexpected and complex global context", explains the president Stefano Ricotti. "DalterFood Group did not allow itself to be stopped by the pandemic: we were able to face a period full of unknowns in the best possible way, managing to compensate for the expected decline in the Horeca channel with good performances in other sales circuits". At the same time, he adds, "we have continued to carry on the many projects already started in 2019, obtaining important results in terms of internationalization, certifications, sustainability and digitization".

DalterFood in 2020 achieved 76% of its turnover abroad, in particular in Germany, Great Britain, France and Spain. As for the United States, 2020 saw entry into this market thanks to a new supply contract.

Other investments made are those destined for the Parmigiano Reggiano PDO supply chain, as part of a long-term project, started over 10 years ago and which led to a total investment of over 3 million in the Selvapiana dairy and over 2 million in the Cigarello dairy.