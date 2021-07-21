Chianti Classico is a candidate for Unesco

The memorandum of understanding in support of the candidacy of the Chianti Classico cultural landscape in the Unesco world heritage list represents a highly anticipated moment, "essential and essential in the path initiated by the foundation for the protection of the Chianti Classico territory and that in the last year, despite all the limits dictated by the pandemic, has seen the intensification of the work under the scientific direction of the teacher Paola Falini and thanks to the participation of the municipalities of the area involved and the Chianti Classico wine consortium", says a press release.

The result of this work will therefore soon be submitted to the evaluation of the Ministry of Culture which will be called to express itself. "The involvement of the Tuscany region, which yesterday took such an important resolution, together with the words of President Giani, is a sign of strong recognition that confirms our determination to work in the direction we have taken, supported and supported by all the representatives of the highest institutions territorial. Together with the mayors and the region we will carry out a joint project in the belief that all the public and private actors of this unique territory can offer indispensable contributions and experience”, declared the president Tessa Capponi.