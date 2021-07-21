The International Olive Council (IOC) and the Mediterranean Agronomic Institute of Zaragoza (IAMZ) have planned to organise an advanced course on Olive Growing and Climate Change from September 27 to October 1st, 2021. Given the pandemic, the institutions considered that for safety reasons the course should be held on-line, maintaining as much interaction between lecturers and participants as possible.

This course aims to raise awareness of the extra challenges inflicted on olive growing by climate change and in such viewpoint how to select the appropriate varieties. It will give guidance on the usefulness and use of recently developed models and tools to better understand the impact of climate change and forecast its consequences. Lastly, it will provide an integrated overview of the strategies that must be considered to mitigate climate change and adapt to it.

The course is aimed at public and private planners and decision makers, agronomists, environmentalists, technical advisors and experts from R&D institutions involved in the management of the environmental effects of climate change on olive growing. All participants must have a university degree.