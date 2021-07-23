The Italian Agritech & Food fund takes off

The board of directors of BF SpA approved the investment by Bf in the Italian fund Agritech & Food, an Italian closed-end alternative investment fund reserved for professional investors, set up and managed by Fondo Italiano d'Inoltre Sgr, controlled by the Cassa Depositi e Prestiti Group (in turn a 18.8% shareholder of Bf, through Cdp Equity). integrated the agritech and food sector, providing capital for the growth of the agri-food chain in the medium-long term.

The investment consists in the subscription by Bf of fund units for a total amount of Euro 120,000,000 (in one or more tranches up to this amount), subject to Consob's authorization to start marketing the fund. , which provides that, in the initial collection, underwriting commitments are obtained for at least Euro 250,000,000. The total amount of the operation, explains a note from Bf. it will be financially covered by the resources deriving from the enhancement operation of the subsidiary Bonifiche Ferraresi SpA Società Agricola (see EFA News article dated 30/6/2021) .

Considering that the transaction qualifies as a transaction with related parties of greater importance, the company will publish an information document within the terms provided for by the law.