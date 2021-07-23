The Italian Agritech & Food fund takes off
Thanks to Bf which invests 120 million euros in the vehicle controlled by CDP
The board of directors of BF SpA approved the investment by Bf in the Italian fund Agritech & Food, an Italian closed-end alternative investment fund reserved for professional investors, set up and managed by Fondo Italiano d'Inoltre Sgr, controlled by the Cassa Depositi e Prestiti Group (in turn a 18.8% shareholder of Bf, through Cdp Equity). integrated the agritech and food sector, providing capital for the growth of the agri-food chain in the medium-long term.
The investment consists in the subscription by Bf of fund units for a total amount of Euro 120,000,000 (in one or more tranches up to this amount), subject to Consob's authorization to start marketing the fund. , which provides that, in the initial collection, underwriting commitments are obtained for at least Euro 250,000,000. The total amount of the operation, explains a note from Bf. it will be financially covered by the resources deriving from the enhancement operation of the subsidiary Bonifiche Ferraresi SpA Società Agricola (see EFA News article dated 30/6/2021) .
Considering that the transaction qualifies as a transaction with related parties of greater importance, the company will publish an information document within the terms provided for by the law.
EFA News - European Food Agency