Liquors on the stock exchange with Compagnia dei Caraibi

Compagnia dei Caraibi, a Turin operator specializing in Italy in the development, management and distribution of premium and super premium spirits and wines, has submitted an application to Borsa Italiana for the admission to trading of its ordinary shares on the Aim Italia segment. The release by Borsa Italiana of the notice of admission to trading is scheduled for 26 July 2021, while the start of trading will be on 28 July. The company announced that it had successfully closed the placement, with an expected capitalization of approximately 50 million euros.

PFH Palladio Holding Spa, an independent holding company with permanent capital that has been investing in development projects for over 40 years, and Smart Capital Spa, a holding company specializing in private equity investments announce that they have signed a binding investment commitment in the context of placement instrumental to admission to trading on Aim Italia.

The CEO and the main shareholder, Edelberto Baracco, declared: "This important milestone makes us proud of the work done and extremely satisfied. Having received great attention from the market testifies to the confidence of Italian and foreign investors in our development project. The growth strategy is ambitious and therefore we have built a team of international standing and experience to implement it, in line with the values of the Caribbean Company".