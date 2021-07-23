Monari Federzoni: the sustainable way of balsamic vinegar of Modena Igp

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Monari Federzoni Spa, a historic Modenese company, producer of balsamic vinegar of Modena PGI, condiments and drinks, has 360° objectives on the fronts of natural resources, packaging and production. Starting from the cultivation of the grapes used to obtain the musts for the balsamic vinegar of Modena IGP, the company has invested in innovations that make it possible to reduce the consumption of...