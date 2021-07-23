Unilever: Q2 2021 sales up 5%

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

The second quarter of 2021 closes for Unilever with sales growth of 5%, but with a cut in the operating margin due to the increase in raw material costs. The owner of Ben & Jerry's, Marmite and Hellmann's reported revenues of € 13.5 billion in the second quarter, down from the € 25.8 billion recorded in the first half.In the second quarter, the company's food and beverage unit recorded an...