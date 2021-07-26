Saputo buys the manufacturing operations of Wensleydale Dairy Products for £ 23 million

Canadian group Saputo has announced the acquisition of the manufacturing operations of the British company Wensleydale Dairy Products for 23 million pounds (approximately 39 million CAD). This produces, blends, markets and distributes a variety of particular and regional cheeses, including Yorkshire Wensleydale. According to Saputo, the transaction will complement and expand its existing portfolio of British cheeses, which includes Cathedral City cheddar. Wensleydale Dairy Products operates two factories in North Yorkshire employing approximately 210 people, and exports its products worldwide. Through the acquisition, Saputo aims to expand the brand's position in the UK.

Lino Saputo, chairman of the board of directors and CEO of Saputo, referring to the partner of the agreement said: "Not only is it a well-established British company with high quality products and award-winning cheeses, but it is in line with our values. business". The transaction is expected to close in the second half of this month, and is subject to UK regulatory requirements.



