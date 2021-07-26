Autogrill inaugurates 5 new premises in Manchester airport

Autogrill subsidiary HMS Host International opens its first premises in the new Terminal 2 (inaugurated on 14 July) of Manchester airport, the third largest in the United Kingdom. Serving the first departing travelers are the Amber Alehouse brewery format, in collaboration with local brewers Seven Bro7hers, and a Kfc fried chicken fast food restaurant. A Pot Kettle Black café, a Wrapchic Indian restaurant, well known in the UK, and the healthy Vit format, owned by HMS Host, will also open shortly.

“After such a difficult season for our industry and with so much uncertainty, we are enormously proud to see our new stores open in the new Manchester Airport terminal and delighted to serve our first guests. As a long-term partner of Manchester Airport Group, we believe we have created a meaningful and customer satisfaction-focused experience together, and are confident in the success of the new terminal”, said Sytze van der Aa, regional managing director for l 'Europe by HMS Host International.

HMS Host UK has been present at Manchester Airport for more than ten years. With the new five new premises in the new terminal, the number of points of sale at the English airport has risen to 12.