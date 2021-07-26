It does not receive public funding
100% Co2 compensated: Monini's new eco frontier

First company in the sector to carry out an integral carbon neutrality project

If eliminating CO2 emissions in production processes remains a utopia today, it is however possible to compensate them, even in full, obviously after having measured and reduced them as much as possible: this is what Monini, the first Italian player in the sector to create an integral carbon neutrality project. The company has in fact undertaken the commitment to compensate, through the support of...

