Ferrero publishes the 12th sustainability report

The Ferrero Group today published the twelfth sustainability report, which contains updates on the progress made in relation to its objectives. Ferrero has managed to respond effectively to the challenges presented by the global pandemic, always ensuring the highest priority for the health and safety of employees and consumers. One of the aspects to which the company paid the utmost attention was the protection of all workers in the agricultural supply chains, especially those who live in less advanced countries. Among the various initiatives, the Group disseminated widespread information on preventive measures to combat the spread of the virus, made available and distributed personal protective equipment and provided access to tools aimed at ensuring compliance with hygiene regulations.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has radically transformed the world of industry and continues to have its effects all over the world. Despite everything, the Ferrero Group has managed to react in the best way, always assigning the highest priority to health and safety of employees and consumers. I would therefore like to take this opportunity to thank all Ferrero employees and partners who over the last year have done everything possible to always put themselves at the service of customers and to support the communities we are proud to do part", declared Giovanni Ferrero , executive chairman of the Group.

Ferrero is committed to achieving the sustainability goals set for 2020, acting on the basis of four pillars, key to the Group's sustainability strategy: protection of the environment, sustainable sourcing of ingredients, promotion of responsible consumption and enhancement of people. To consolidate the results achieved so far, the company has begun to define new commitments and objectives to be pursued by 2030. One of the most ambitious goals foresees a drastic reduction of the Group's carbon footprint by 2030. This is a goal built on solid science based and approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) in December 2020.

Specifically: by 2030, Ferrero aims to halve (-50%) all emissions deriving from its activities (ie emissions in technical jargon “Scope 1 and 2”); overall, it undertakes to reduce emissions by 43% ("Scope 1, 2 and 3", therefore including indirect third party emissions) for each ton of product produced. Both goals use 2018 as the base year.

By 2020 Ferrero has achieved the goal of sourcing 100% sustainable cocoa beans, certified through independently managed standards, and 100% cane sugar certified by Bonsucer and Altromercato. For the company, the use of renewable energy is an essential element in reducing its carbon footprint. For this reason, the Group's European plants procured 100% certified renewable electricity in the fiscal year 2019/2020, and 71.5% of that purchased worldwide comes from renewable sources. In 2019 Ferrero announced its commitment to make all packaging 100% reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025, also to contribute to the development of a circular plastic economy. In 2020, reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging has already reached 82.9%.

The company has partnered with leading industry experts to identify risks and define due diligence procedures. In addition, it has signed partnership agreements, for example with Save the Children, to maximize the positive impact of its initiatives. "Our company does not only look at productivity. One of our priorities has always been the protection of all workers in the agricultural supply chains, especially those who live in less developed countries. Our partnerships and collaborations have proved essential to support those who needed help. We have expanded the scope of this target to include chocolate purchased from third parties, in order to ensure maximum transparency of our cocoa supply chain. We continue to use exclusively Rspo certified 100% palm oil as segregated and we are completing the transition process to allow even recently acquired companies to be in line with our responsible sourcing standards", said Lapo Civiletti, Group CEO.