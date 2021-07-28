It splits in two Dr Oetker, that of Cameo and pizza Ristorante (and not only)





To be precise, the split concerns Oetker Gruppe, or the German multinational that under the Dr. Oetker brand produces baking powder, mixes for cakes, frozen pizzas, puddings, decorations for confectionery, cornflakes, and which has many other interests in the food sector such as for example, wholesale and retail of beverages, or platform and home delivery services. And not only that, because the Group's portfolio includes more than 300 individual companies rooted in five different types of activities, including food (Dr. Oetker GmbH, and Coppenrath & Wiese KG), breweries (Radeberger Group), sparkling wines and liqueurs (Henkell & Co., Sektkellerei), banking (Bankhaus Lampe) and other interests ranging from the chemicals sector, to finance, and company shareholdings, to transport or hospitality through a series of prestigious hotels throughout Europe, logistics, and much more. Last but not least, the Group's Italian food division, namely Cameo (mainly prepared for the pastry sector, and frozen foods, such as pizza Ristorante, which in Italy is sold under the Cameo brand).

It all seems to have its origins in the 2007 death of Rudolf-August Oetker, a descendant of the company's founder. He left the Group, which had become more than prosperous under his management, to his children: eight heirs born from three of his different marriages. The first disagreements arose - according to international rumors in an authentic family feud -, which led to the recent split. At the basis, therefore, a disagreement between the groups of shareholders on the management of the assets.

According to an official statement issued by the management of the Group a few days ago, with the signing of the corporate separation agreement affixed by all the owners, "they will be free to follow different paths regarding the management and strategy of the Oetker companies". The owners and the Advisory Board are convinced that "the decision will allow companies that are already managed in a decentralized and independent way, a clear and profitable prospect of growth in their respective markets". The decision will have no impact on the employees of the individual Oetker Gruppe companies. The corporate separation agreement is expected to be finalized this year, and details on the completion of the demerger process will be disclosed "in due course".