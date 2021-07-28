Sicilian wine exports grew double-digit in the 1st quarter

The export of Sicilian wines grew double-digit in the first four months of the year. This is certified by Wine Monitor, the Nomisma Observatory on the wine market, in its latest report. The numbers are remarkable, so much so that the export of white wines produced in Sicily in the first four months of 2021 even grows by 45% compared to the same period of 2020. An exploit that also involves red wines, with exports increasing by 10%.

"We are very satisfied with the performance of our wines on foreign markets - comments Antonio Rallo, president of the Consorzio Tutela Vini Doc Sicilia -, especially after a really complicated 2020 for the whole sector. The export data give us hope for the future and are part of a particularly positive general context for Sicilian wines. I remember, in fact, that in the first six months of 2021 bottling increased by 8% compared to the same period last year. In addition, the bottles produced by the companies of the Doc Sicilia exceeded 50 million, against 46 in 2020. These are very relevant data, which demonstrate the goodness of our daily commitment to support a supply chain that includes over 8,000 wineries".

The Wine Monitor survey also shows that the particularly positive performance of Sicilian wines is part of a general picture of growth in exports of Italian wines on international markets, which in the first four months of 2021 recorded a + 5% compared to last year.