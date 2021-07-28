Galbani Santa Lucia enters a valuable market that has grown strongly in recent years: that of buffalo mozzarella. The goal is to make an ever wider audience appreciate the taste of this product of Italian cuisine, thanks to a variety of possible uses and exploiting the popularity of mozzarella Santa Lucia.

“Although Galbani Santa Lucia has never presided over the buffalo mozzarella market, it is the first brand that comes to consumers' mind when it comes to this category”, commented Mauro Frantellizzi, Marketing Director of Galbani Cheese. “With the buffalo milk mozzarella Santa Lucia we enter a new market for us, but of great value and in continuous growth, enriching our offer more and more. Furthermore, with this launch we will position the buffalo milk product in a different way than our competitors, expanding the usual use in the kitchen and making it the protagonist of Italian recipes ".

The mozzarella made with 100% milk from Italian buffaloes arrives on the shelves in the 2x125g multi-pack format. The package was designed to accompany consumers in the world of receiving stolen goods. It is in fact made with two graphics and different recipe visuals on the front and two recipes, complete with ingredients and procedure, on the back.

Galbani is one of the best known Italian brands abroad. The property is owned by the French group Lactalis, which over the years has always protected the value of the Italian character of the brand.