Callipo: first half turnover up 12.5%

Callipo, a Calabrian company with a history of 108 years in quality fish preserves, recorded, at 30 June 2021, a turnover of € 37,438,168, up 12.5% compared to the same period in 2020. A result that confirms the positive trend that the company follows constantly, year after year, closing 2020 with a positive sign with a turnover of € 67,409,064, an increase of 7.6% compared to 2019.

Important performances resulting from a development strategy aimed at diversifying both sales channels and products and in 2020 it was decided to aim further in this direction by expanding the offer also to references that go beyond the core business of the seafood world with the Callipo brands From Our Land and Callipo 1913. The "best seller" products in the first half of 2021 remain the canned fish with the classic tuna fillets in olive oil in a glass jar of 170gr and the "boxes" of tuna in olive oil in the format 80gr x3, comfort food par excellence even during lockdown.

Important results also come from the e-commerce shop.callipo.com which, after having tripled the turnover in 2020, compared to 2019, continues to grow also in 2021. The increase in the first half does not concern only the internal market but also the export that accounts for 10% of global turnover and exceeds € 3,700,000, up by 16.5% thanks to the entry into new markets such as Morocco and the consolidation of others such as the USA, Canada, Switzerland, Germany, which strong development in the Food Service channel.

A process of constant growth for the company based in Pizzo (Vv) led by the homonymous family now in its fifth generation. A reality where over 200 people work, which continues to produce wealth in the area and to invest in innovation, equipping itself with technologies for industry 4.0, in research & development, to expand the product portfolio. “We are also facing the second half of 2021 with optimism”, comments Giacinto Callipo, 5th generation of the family, “strengthened by the positive trend already recorded in the first months. By the end of the year we plan to inaugurate the new warehouse in San Pietro, 15 km from the production plant. This is an investment of over 5 million euros which will allow us to have a storage capacity for finished products double compared to the current one and, at the same time, will allow us to expand the packaging department using the area previously used as a warehouse at the Maierato plant. With this third warehouse, the production process will be spread over 3 sites: the tuna raw material warehouse in the Gioia Tauro port area, the processing in the Maierato plant, the finished products warehouse in Lamezia Terme (Cz), San Pietro industrial area.