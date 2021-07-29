Do you want to access to this and other private contents?
New agreement between Crédit Agricole and the Brunello di Montalcino wine consortium
Objective: to activate the Revolving Pledge and strengthen the Italian wine sector
Crédit Agricole Italia has signed an innovative collaboration agreement with the Brunello di Montalcino wine consortium, born in 1967 to support and enhance its product with a controlled and guaranteed designation of origin, which will allow companies in the wine sector to activate the Revolving Pledge. The agreement, signed by Fabrizio Bindocci president of the Brunello di Montalcino wine consortium...
EFA News - European Food Agency