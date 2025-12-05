Eurozone GDP and employment growing

In the third quarter of 2025, according to an estimate published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 0.3% in the euro area and by 0.4% in the EU compared to the previous quarter. In the second quarter of 2025, GDP had increased by 0.1% in the euro area and by 0.3% in the EU.

Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 1.4% in the euro area and 1.6% in the EU in the third quarter of 2025, following growth of 1.6% in the euro area and 1.7% in the EU in the previous quarter.

GDP growth by Member State



Denmark (+2.3%) recorded the largest increase in GDP compared to the previous quarter, followed by Luxembourg and Sweden (both +1.1%). Decreases were observed in Ireland, Finland (both -0.3%), and Romania (-0.2%).

In Italy, GDP increased by 0.1% in the third quarter compared to the previous quarter and by 0.6% compared to the same period of the previous year.

Components of GDP and contributions to growth



In the third quarter of 2025, the GDP components recorded the following evolution:

Household final consumption expenditure increased by 0.2% in both the euro area and the EU (after +0.3% in both areas),

General government final consumption expenditure increased by 0.7% in both the euro area and the EU (after +0.4% and +0.5% respectively),

Gross fixed capital formation increased by 0.9% in the euro area and by 1.1% in the EU (after -1.7% and -1.4% respectively),

Exports increased by 0.7% in the euro area and by 0.9% in the EU (after -0.4% and -0.1% respectively),

Imports increased by 1.3% in both the euro area and the EU (after -0.1% and +0.3% respectively).

The contribution to GDP growth is divided into these segments:

Household final consumption expenditure was positive for both the euro area and the EU (+0.1% for both),

Final government expenditure was positive for both the euro area (+0.1%) and the EU (+0.2%),

Gross fixed investment was positive for both the euro area and the EU (+0.2% for both),

Inventory changes were positive for the euro area (+0.1%) and negligible for the EU

Exports net of imports were negative for both the euro area (-0.2%) and the EU (-0.1%).

Employment growth in the euro area and the EU

In the third quarter of 2025, employment increased by 0.2% in the euro area and by 0.1% in the EU compared to the previous quarter. In the second quarter of 2025, employment increased by 0.1% in both areas.

Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, employment increased by 0.6% in the euro area and by 0.5% in the EU in the third quarter of 2025, following +0.7% in the euro area and +0.5% in the EU in the second quarter of 2025.

In the third quarter of 2025, hours worked increased by 0.4% in both the euro area and the EU compared to the previous quarter. Compared to the same quarter of the previous year, hours worked increased by 0.8% in the euro area and by 0.7% in the EU.

Employment growth in Member States



In the third quarter of 2025, Croatia (+1.6%), Portugal (+0.9%), and Spain (+0.7%) recorded the highest growth in employment in terms of people compared to the previous quarter. The most significant declines in employment were recorded in Romania (-1.2%), Austria, and Finland (both -0.3%).

In Italy, employment growth stood at 0.1% in the third quarter compared to the previous quarter and 0.6% compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Employment levels in the euro area and the EU

Based on seasonally adjusted data, Eurostat estimates that 220.6 million people were employed in the EU in the third quarter of 2025, of which 172.2 million were in the euro area.

Evolution of labour productivity in the euro area and the EU

Combining GDP and employment data allows us to estimate labor productivity. In the third quarter of 2025, productivity per person increased by 0.7% in the euro area and by 1.1% in the EU compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

On a per-hour basis, productivity increased by 0.6% in the euro area and by 0.9% in the EU compared to the same quarter of the previous year.