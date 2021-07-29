Ono Exponential Farming closes an investment round worth over € 2 million

Ono Exponential Farming, an innovative start-up active in the agritech sector, focused on highly sustainable high-tech vertical solutions that is opening up to the horizons and applications of the ambitious world of Pharma, announces the closure of an investment round for over 2 million euros. The operation saw the involvement of a number of Angel Investors, most of them private. In detail, these are three Italian joint-stock companies (for a total of € 451,000); a Swiss limited company that acted as collector for various investors, including foreign ones (€ 550,000); and thirteen private investors, of which eleven Italians and two foreigners (for a total of € 1,002,000).

At the same time, the ambitious project of the Italian company, based in San Giovanni Lupatoto (Verona), is also finding positive feedback among public institutions. Recently, the Brevetti + tender was awarded, the incentive for the economic enhancement of patents, aimed at micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, including innovative startups, promoted by the Ministry of Economic Development and managed by Invitalia.

The high level of innovation of the startup's solutions is the result of continuous research and development, carried out in close collaboration with the University of Verona: to support these projects, are the research grants allocated for a total of over € 386,000. Of these, over € 188,000 were made available to external entities, such as the Veneto region and the Cariverona foundation.

Born in 2018 from the idea of three founders, with the aim of developing vertical farming technologies made in Italy to be distributed throughout the world, Ono Exponential Farming deals in fact with the production and marketing of indoor production systems for vegetables and more. “The funds raised through the trust of private investors and public bodies confirm once again the validity of our project” said Thomas Ambrosi, founder of the start-up. “Our mission is to give a decisive evolutionary acceleration to the current vertical farming technology, thanks to our strong know-how in the field of automation and artificial intelligence. We believe in a new way of farming, where the quality and availability of food, as well as sustainability for our planet, play a central role".

Beyond the funds raised, the company has begun to obtain its first major awards. In fact, it recently ranked third in the “Innovative made in Italy” category of UniCredit Start Lab, UniCredit's business platform dedicated to innovation.The initiative is aimed at startups and innovative SMEs established no more than 5 years ago and is divided into numerous actions to give strength to new entrepreneurial realities with a high technological and innovative content. A few weeks ago, however, the selection by the permanent observatory of Design Adi (association for industrial design) of the expandable automatic racks for the storage of industrial products used by Ono Exponential Farming and designed by Thomas Ambrosi: they were in fact selected for publication on the Adi Design Index 2020.