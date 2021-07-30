Danone up again in the second quarter 2021

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

The Danone company returned to growth in all product categories in the second quarter of 2021, and recorded a 6.6% increase in net sales on a like-for-like basis. The owner of Evian and Activia reported € 6.17 billion in sales in the second quarter, up 3.6% on a reported basis.The results are in line with the company's expectations announced in the 1st quarter. For the first half of the year, D...