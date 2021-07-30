AB InBev surpasses pre-pandemic revenue with 27.6% growth

Do you want to access to this and other private contents? Log in if you are a subscriber or click here to request service

Strong performance of AB InBev in the second quarter of 2021: organic turnover grew by 27.6% to 13.53 billion dollars. Despite the impact of the pandemic, the company recorded growth of 3.2% compared to the same quarter of 2019. In the first quarter, the group based in Belgium had recorded an increase in Ebitda of 14.2% to 4 , 27 billion dollars. In Q2 it reported a 31% increase to $ 4.84 billion,...