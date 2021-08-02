Coffee: Massimo Zanetti BG acquires Saicaf from Bari

Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group, one of the world's leading companies in the production, processing and distribution of coffee (including its Segafredo brand international chain of coffee shops), strengthens its presence in Central and Southern Italy thanks to the agreement of integration achieved with Saicaf, a historic company from Bari, producer of the coffee of the same name.

"The agreement reached with Saicaf, owner of the historic Barese coffee brand of the same name, and a well-known and appreciated company present mainly in Central and Southern Italy, which will allow us to enhance the positioning of our Group in these areas", commented Massimo Zanetti, president and chief executive officer of the group. "I am convinced that our decades-long history will bring great value to the Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group and I am sure that Saicaf will benefit from stimuli and deep synergies", added Antonio Lorusso, president and CEO of Saicaf.

The new strategic plan envisages the macro-regional development of Saicaf bars, with the expansion of the range of products offered. Furthermore, through this agreement, Saicaf will have the opportunity to pursue new challenges on an increasingly competitive market also thanks to the experience of some companies of the MZBG group, such as La San Marco, at the top of the world coffee machine manufacturers, with which is studying innovative forms of extraction of a new blend of coffee that encompasses the almost 90 years of history of the Bari-based company.