Diageo: 2021 sales up 8.3%
Performance driven by reopening in North America and demand for premium spirits
Diageo recorded an 8.3% increase in year-round net sales, driven by the reopening of bars and restaurants in North America and growing demand for premium spirits. Owner of Gordon's gin and Smirnoff vodka reported annual net sales of £ 12.7 billion, achieving organic growth of 16%, driven by growth in all regions in which it operates. Overall, net alcohol sales grew 18% with scotch and tequila...
